Servicenow (NOW) Holder Dragoneer Investment Group Trimmed Stake; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Tnb Financial Cut Its Stake by $563,576

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $264.73. About 196,187 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $44.02 million for 287.75 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.53 million activity. $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National holds 0.02% or 2,053 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 225,140 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.61% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 6,270 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 15 shares. Research Global owns 7.72 million shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc accumulated 3,233 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 33,859 were accumulated by British Columbia Management Corporation. Mirae Asset Global reported 0.25% stake. Sterling Llc owns 0.07% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 26,725 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 4,838 are held by Advisory Incorporated. L S Inc reported 17,442 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Grassi reported 1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.18% or 42,728 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 4,852 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A.