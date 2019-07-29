Servicenow (NOW) Holder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose; International Business Machine (IBM) Shareholder American Research & Management Has Cut Position by $473,478

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $9.3 during the last trading session, reaching $280.03. About 1.92M shares traded or 17.19% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $150.69. About 1.03 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 304.38 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85M shares, valued at $142.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. 7,750 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.71 million were sold by Schneider David. 22,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $22.01 million was made by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.