Servicenow (NOW) Holder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Cut Stake by $4.31 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Has Upped by Bbr Partners Llc

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $266.4. About 608,362 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 43,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 36,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 3.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 16/03/2018 – LPP SA LPPP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 8850 FROM PLN 8640; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.78 million for 370.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,322 shares to 27,417 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,171 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).