Servicenow (NOW) Holder Cabot Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.07 Million as Valuation Rose; Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by $785,726

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $8.94 during the last trading session, reaching $283.51. About 1.74 million shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 13,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,575 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, down from 270,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.56B market cap company. It closed at $60.72 lastly. It is down 5.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: FREE MOVEMENT IMPORTANT FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS UNILEVER CHOICE CREATES EMPLOYMENT: ANP; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES TO BOARDS; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO GRAEME PITKETHLY SPEAKS ON CALL

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12,716 shares to 178,495 shares, valued at $66.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BlackBuck Raises $150 Million In Series D To Expand Services Across India – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Cannabis Products To Try This Summer: Hi-Fi Hops, Sun Lotion And More – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Cooper Companies Supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,885 shares to 39,911 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. $1.71 million worth of stock was sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. CODD RONALD E F also sold $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of stock or 22,000 shares. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 0.33% or 46,000 shares. Sarasin & Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.89% stake. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 3,150 are owned by Bessemer Securities Lc. Raymond James Na owns 4,388 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Blair William Il owns 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 72,180 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cypress Asset Tx reported 0.7% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Da Davidson And Company owns 1,238 shares. Regions Corporation reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 165 were reported by West Oak Capital Lc. National Pension Service holds 198,458 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 13.02M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 149,320 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Ellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability.