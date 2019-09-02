Servicenow (NOW) Holder Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.07 Million as Valuation Rose; Highbridge Capital Management Has Decreased Its Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) by 81.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 95,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 21,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 117,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.68 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,694 shares to 35,047 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 7,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.55 million for 363.67 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Coatue Management Ltd Liability Com has 7.42% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2.72 million shares. 52,411 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 113,600 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 0.01% or 449 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.28% or 5.03 million shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 0.89% or 183,900 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 119,972 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company accumulated 33,850 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,228 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 666 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Liability has 11 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP accumulated 730,700 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 11,846 shares. Amer Intll Grp has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Associated Banc holds 55,941 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $655.61 million for 13.67 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 7,727 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office stated it has 8,860 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 68,501 shares. Aspiriant Limited Com reported 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or has invested 0.22% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Meridian Invest Counsel reported 7,579 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, a Illinois-based fund reported 6.27M shares. Voya Investment Management Llc invested 0.25% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 5,163 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 14,134 shares. Cypress Gp reported 23,871 shares stake. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 73,426 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 12,207 shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 560,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $58.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

