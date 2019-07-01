Servicenow (NOW) Holder Cabot Wealth Management Cut Stake by $2.07 Million; Altai Capital Management LP Lifted Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Holding by $435,672

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $281.65. About 966,998 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 74,471 shares traded. Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) has risen 38.06% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. On Friday, February 1 CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 100,000 shares. 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06M was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53M was made by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2,212 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% or 38,009 shares. Blair William & Com Il has 72,180 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 528,387 shares. Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Co holds 25,209 shares. 213,737 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. 19 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ithaka Gp Ltd Company invested 4.83% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability has 135,515 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. The California-based Tcw Grp has invested 2.58% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.18% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 42,728 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 45,171 shares. Hudock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11 shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 28,012 shares to 489,331 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).