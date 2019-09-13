Servicenow (NOW) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Trimmed Its Stake; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 165,850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.87M, up from 164,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 84.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 119,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 22,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17,398 shares to 714,154 shares, valued at $65.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 16,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 349.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Knowles (NYSE:KN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,166 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% or 2,060 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,170 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 958 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 125,944 shares. Cypress Asset Tx holds 7,765 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,200 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated invested in 10,770 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Avalon Glob Asset Management Ltd, a California-based fund reported 39,100 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 10,358 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Glynn Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 8.41% or 179,244 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp accumulated 1.86% or 387,964 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 1.37 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clough Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 45,685 shares stake. Hourglass Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 876 shares. Sequoia Financial Lc owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,574 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 32,124 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 247,500 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 413,624 shares. Finemark Bancorp And Trust holds 65,478 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,451 shares. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Ins Co has invested 0.58% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Landscape Cap Mgmt Llc owns 16,975 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Narwhal, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,370 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,233 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 19,214 shares. Jensen Investment Management Inc has 53,111 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.