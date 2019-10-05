Servicenow (NOW) Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.36 Million as Stock Rose; As Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) Stock Rose, Auxier Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 39,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.74M, down from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.89M shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 43,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 214,520 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 170,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 518,714 shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $501.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 24,100 shares to 324,269 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Arcos Dorados Stock Lost 17% in August – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (ARCO) CEO Marcelo Rabach on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Arcos Dorados Stock Fell 24% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull returns to ServiceNow – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow: Wait For A Further Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put AAR (NYSE:AIR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Stocks Bounce Ahead of Jobs Report – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.37 million for 370.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.