Servicenow (NOW) Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Position by $497,658 as Shares Rose; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Upped Its Collectors Universe Com Ne (CLCT) Stake by $1.08 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 2,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 8,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $264.52. About 138,541 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Collectors Universe Inc Com Ne (CLCT) by 48.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 63,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.21% . The institutional investor held 194,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 131,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Collectors Universe Inc Com Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 8,009 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 76.68% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 11/04/2018 – PCGS Security Features Help Police Nab Suspects in Football Player Gronkowski Robbery Case; 14/03/2018 – PCGS Donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with “Submissions for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Coin Grading Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ Collectors Universe Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLCT); 22/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Requests IRS Information on Use of Private Debt Collectors for Taxpayers Affected by Federally Declared; 14/03/2018 – Art Review: Asia Week’s Rare and Unusual Objects for Art Lovers and Collectors; 01/05/2018 – Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share; 14/03/2018 – Family Discovers Eighth T206 Ty Cobb Card; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q Rev $17.5M; 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe; 03/05/2018 – EZRA CHOWAIKI PLEADS GUILTY TO FRAUD FOR CHEATING COLLECTORS

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.40 million for 287.52 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 15% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co invested in 67,248 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 29,856 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 16 shares. Assetmark reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 21,090 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.7% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 845 were reported by Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi. Glaxis Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 8,420 shares. Glynn Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 9.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 730,700 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability invested in 3,759 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1,368 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westpac Bk Corporation reported 12,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Petroleum Corp by 138,955 shares to 187,949 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 202,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MLI) by 177,672 shares to 230,527 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenbrier Cos Inc Com (NYSE:GBX) by 190,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,488 shares, and cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (NASDAQ:MDRX).

More notable recent Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Collectors Universe Reports Record Operating Results for Q3, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 47% Return On Equity, Is Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PSA Announces New Office Opening in Tokyo – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Collectors Universe Added to Russell 2000 Index Nasdaq:CLCT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.