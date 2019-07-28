Servicenow (NOW) Holder Archon Partners Has Upped Holding by $4.08 Million as Valuation Rose; Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $303.63 Million as Share Price Rose

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.71 million shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.84M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.89M, down from 6.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SUED BY INVESTORS OVER VOTER-PROFILE HARVESTING; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet Lawmakers Ahead of Tough Questions; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK GAINS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO RIGHTS TO 25 WEEKDAY MLB GAMES; 22/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Issues Consumer Safety Advisory Regarding New Mexico Facebook User Data – March 22, 2018; 21/03/2018 – His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook’s highest executive; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica exploited Facebook data with style; 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally speaks out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 3.30 million shares to 7.26 million shares, valued at $170.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Mngmt Llc holds 116,110 shares. 76,680 are held by Rothschild Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp. Stillwater Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,675 shares. First Mercantile Trust Comm holds 9,073 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,091 shares. Markston Ltd Co reported 78,888 shares stake. 95,800 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 16.12 million shares or 1.9% of the stock. Grassi Invest Management holds 0.08% or 3,254 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 1.45% or 35,846 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 2,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 11,955 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Management Llc holds 2.31% or 28,554 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 361 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F. Shares for $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7.42% or 2.72 million shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 8,240 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 4,839 shares. Qs has 2,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,729 shares. 11,988 are owned by Redwood Investments Limited Liability. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2,938 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 1,156 shares. Pier Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Scge Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 9.42% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 613,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 13.02M shares stake. Old National Natl Bank In invested in 0.03% or 2,070 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 960 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,490 shares to 259,000 shares, valued at $22.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.