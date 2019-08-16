Servicenow (NOW) Holder Aravt Global Has Lowered Stake by $7.38 Million as Valuation Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Birinyi Associates Upped Its Holding

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.03 million, down from 164,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $252.29. About 1.74M shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $244.25. About 2.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Focused Ltd Liability reported 480,500 shares. Partner Management LP holds 9,035 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Samlyn Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 292,034 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 1.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated has 23,009 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Lc reported 25,485 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability invested in 65,237 shares. Guardian LP has invested 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability stated it has 2.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kentucky Retirement System reported 41,952 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.31% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 55,718 shares. Stearns Services Group stated it has 936 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com accumulated 44,397 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 57,798 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares to 5,691 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,650 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 274.23 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.