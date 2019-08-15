ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)

We will be contrasting the differences between ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. 258 15.71 N/A 0.02 18492.67 Digimarc Corporation 40 22.73 N/A -2.85 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.7% Digimarc Corporation 0.00% -56.6% -50.8%

Risk and Volatility

ServiceNow Inc.’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Digimarc Corporation’s beta is 0.02 which is 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ServiceNow Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Digimarc Corporation which has a 10.3 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. Digimarc Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ServiceNow Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Digimarc Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 6.35% for ServiceNow Inc. with consensus price target of $268.29. On the other hand, Digimarc Corporation’s potential upside is 11.55% and its consensus price target is $44.83. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Digimarc Corporation is looking more favorable than ServiceNow Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of ServiceNow Inc. shares and 63.4% of Digimarc Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of ServiceNow Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Digimarc Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. -6.67% -2.16% 2.59% 42.98% 55.13% 55.79% Digimarc Corporation 2.73% -0.94% 36.5% 134.7% 50.35% 211.59%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Digimarc Corporation.

Summary

ServiceNow Inc. beats Digimarc Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.