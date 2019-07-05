ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Touches $293.82 High on Jul, 5; Profile of 8 Analysts Covering Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)

The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) reached all time high today, Jul, 5 and still has $302.63 target or 3.00% above today’s $293.82 share price. This indicates more upside for the $53.61B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $302.63 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.61B more. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $293.82. About 565,938 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18

Among 12 analysts covering Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Glencore PLC had 43 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 5 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Performer” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, February 27. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs downgraded Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) on Thursday, April 11 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, July 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and GBX 309 target. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 8. See Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold ServiceNow, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg reported 0.26% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Whittier Of Nevada reported 5,398 shares. Fil Limited reported 0.34% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bokf Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westover Capital Advisors holds 1.59% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 12,419 shares. Missouri-based Scout has invested 1.89% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,133 shares. Thornburg Invest holds 0.12% or 48,758 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co holds 22,000 shares. Echo Street Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Boston Family Office Limited Company holds 5,853 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Lc holds 141,683 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 75,583 shares. World Asset Management accumulated 5,898 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. ServiceNow had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NOW in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of NOW in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, February 1. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Thursday, January 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $250 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of NOW in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. $381,564 worth of stock was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Monday, January 14. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $22.01 million was made by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M worth of stock. MILLER JEFFREY A had sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63 million on Friday, February 1. $1.53M worth of stock was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. The insider Schneider David sold $1.71M.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.61 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It currently has negative earnings. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of commodities worldwide. The company has market cap of 37.21 billion GBP. It operates in three divisions: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

The stock decreased 1.16% or GBX 3.15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 269.55. About 32.01M shares traded. Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Australian junior Aurelia goes after Glencore copper mine – MINING.com” on April 26, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Black Iron’s shares skyrocket after inking MOU with Glencore on Ukraine iron ore project – MINING.com” published on February 20, 2019, Mining.com published: “Glencore to double size of $1B share buyback program – MINING.com” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Australian junior Aurelia forgoes Glencore copper mine buy – MINING.com” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Management shake-up at Glencore costs copper chief Mistakidis his job – MINING.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.