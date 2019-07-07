ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Reaches $294.53 High on Jul, 7; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lowered Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Position

The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) reached all time high today, Jul, 7 and still has $306.31 target or 4.00% above today’s $294.53 share price. This indicates more upside for the $54.64B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $306.31 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.19B more. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 734,335 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) stake by 49.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 1.15 million shares as Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 1.02%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 1.20 million shares with $51.95 million value, down from 2.35 million last quarter. Hd Supply Holdings Inc now has $6.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 850,358 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Clearway Energy Inc stake by 66,107 shares to 478,280 valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) stake by 4,740 shares and now owns 97,175 shares. Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was raised too.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HD Supply (HDS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Right About Dumping HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HD Supply Continues to See Market Opportunity in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 280,942 shares. Jefferies Gp, a New York-based fund reported 75,496 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 19,274 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 31,436 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.93M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 841,052 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Hbk LP reported 0.22% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Blair William And Il owns 22,205 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 300 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 52 were reported by Howe Rusling Inc. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 829,649 shares.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 9.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, January 25.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “What to watch today: Dow to rise, Iran shoots down US drone, and Slack to debut on NYSE – CNBC” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold ServiceNow, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5,245 shares. Raymond James Na owns 4,388 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Regions Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 641 shares. Barometer Cap Management Inc holds 18,725 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 35,586 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 203,446 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 2,302 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Management Limited Company invested 6.27% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Victory Management reported 604,511 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp invested in 165,368 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.67% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 3,997 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 149,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 213,737 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. ServiceNow had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.64 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It currently has negative earnings. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.