ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; Mackay Shields Has Lowered United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position

Mackay Shields Llc decreased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 35.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 95,461 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock declined 7.03%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 173,363 shares with $13.83 million value, down from 268,824 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $23.97B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $90.67. About 1.58 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED: UNIT REVENUE OUT OF GUAM TO BE POSITIVE GOING FORWARD; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer resigns; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES: ANDREW LEVY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Caps 2018 Capacity Growth at 5.5%; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines Takes Delivery of the Fuel Efficient 737 MAX 9; 27/04/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact Expected from United Airlines’ Term Loan Re-pricing; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS THERE IS OPPORTUNITY TO GROW WASHINGTON DULLES HUB; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Roughly Flat; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR: NEW REVENUE MGMT SYSTEM SEEING GOOD EARLY RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Up 2.2 Points Compared to March 2017

Analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report $-0.03 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 84.21% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, ServiceNow, Inc.’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH

Among 8 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. ServiceNow had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Monday, February 25. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $275 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 31 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, February 1. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, January 31 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. On Friday, January 18 the insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $6.17 million. $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F. $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. Shares for $1.71M were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, February 7 WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 6,884 shares. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold ServiceNow, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 184,075 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 730,700 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Quadrant L P Ca holds 0.02% or 1,065 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc owns 604 shares. Century has 0.38% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Massachusetts Ma invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 7,591 shares. Blair William And Com Il holds 72,180 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.79% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Caxton Ltd Partnership holds 20,700 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Fiera Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,920 shares.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.31 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It currently has negative earnings. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Limited Co owns 37,490 shares. Moody State Bank Division holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,394 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 688,277 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 150,546 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 800,759 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 15,568 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.61% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Amer Interest Gru accumulated 0.03% or 106,680 shares. Schroder Invest invested in 0.04% or 335,507 shares. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership reported 0.26% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,677 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd holds 7,200 shares. 59,700 are held by Andra Ap. 5,122 are held by Daiwa Securities Grp.

Among 5 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. United Continental had 12 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, January 10 by JP Morgan. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, January 9 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New stake by 807 shares to 15,901 valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 24,222 shares and now owns 61,623 shares. Transocean Inc (Prn) was raised too.