ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. 255 16.12 N/A 0.02 18492.67 CDW Corporation 102 0.92 N/A 4.38 26.98

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ServiceNow Inc. and CDW Corporation. CDW Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceNow Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ServiceNow Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CDW Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.7% CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

ServiceNow Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.32 beta. CDW Corporation on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ServiceNow Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, CDW Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. CDW Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ServiceNow Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ServiceNow Inc. and CDW Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 CDW Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

ServiceNow Inc.’s upside potential is 2.51% at a $268.29 consensus price target. CDW Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $112.2 consensus price target and a 3.56% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CDW Corporation seems more appealing than ServiceNow Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ServiceNow Inc. and CDW Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 95.4%. 0.2% are ServiceNow Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are CDW Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. -6.67% -2.16% 2.59% 42.98% 55.13% 55.79% CDW Corporation 4.01% 5% 10.06% 42.4% 41.37% 45.79%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CDW Corporation.

Summary

ServiceNow Inc. beats CDW Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.