ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Contrasting side by side

Both ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow Inc. 260 16.38 N/A 0.02 18492.67 CACI International Inc 197 1.05 N/A 10.23 21.04

Table 1 demonstrates ServiceNow Inc. and CACI International Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CACI International Inc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceNow Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. ServiceNow Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of CACI International Inc, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ServiceNow Inc. and CACI International Inc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -0.7% CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6%

Volatility and Risk

ServiceNow Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CACI International Inc is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ServiceNow Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor CACI International Inc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. CACI International Inc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ServiceNow Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ServiceNow Inc. and CACI International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 CACI International Inc 0 1 2 2.67

ServiceNow Inc. has an average price target of $274.75, and a 4.44% upside potential. Competitively CACI International Inc has an average price target of $230, with potential upside of 8.99%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CACI International Inc seems more appealing than ServiceNow Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of ServiceNow Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of CACI International Inc are owned by institutional investors. ServiceNow Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.51% of CACI International Inc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceNow Inc. -6.67% -2.16% 2.59% 42.98% 55.13% 55.79% CACI International Inc 0.83% 2.84% 13.22% 35.45% 25.82% 49.38%

For the past year ServiceNow Inc. was more bullish than CACI International Inc.

Summary

ServiceNow Inc. beats CACI International Inc on 7 of the 12 factors.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterpriseÂ’s employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customerÂ’s physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; HR service management product; and security operation management product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.