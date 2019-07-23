ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Trimmed By $1.94 Million Its Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holding

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) stake by 79.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp holds 46,627 shares with $513,000 value, down from 223,109 last quarter. Navigator Holdings Ltd now has $583.45M valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 89,806 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report $-0.03 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 84.21% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, ServiceNow, Inc.’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.40% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $293.81. About 1.94M shares traded or 17.02% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW)

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Appointment of Dr. Henry Deans as Chief Executive Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Top Shipping Analyst Picks From Marine Money – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 14 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, January 31. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, January 31. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, February 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $275 target in Monday, February 25 report.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dillard’s, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DDS) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. Another trade for 7,397 shares valued at $1.63M was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. Shares for $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01 million. Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. Desai Chirantan Jitendra also sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M.