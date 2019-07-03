Servicenow (Call) (NOW) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Cut Position as Valuation Rose; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Cut Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding by $1.22 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 29,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 97,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (Call) (NOW) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp analyzed 21,900 shares as the company's stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37M, down from 100,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $55.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.38 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares to 66,064 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 336,242 shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc has 0.16% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Annex Advisory Ser Limited holds 51,403 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Division holds 0.53% or 92,333 shares in its portfolio. Jones Companies Lllp reported 328,191 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lc holds 11,046 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2.37 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 181,010 shares. The Indiana-based First Financial Corporation In has invested 1.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 533,589 are owned by Kahn Brothers Gru Inc De. Cooke & Bieler Lp has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,100 shares. Btim owns 93,260 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma holds 20,034 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca accumulated 0.22% or 5,515 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Reasons Pfizer Sat on a Potential New Alzheimer’s Drug – Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer: Array Deal Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Reports Election of Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (NYSE:AEM) by 566,600 shares to 799,100 shares, valued at $34.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLB) by 470,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M worth of stock. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $381,564. 7,397 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.63M were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.