Servicen (NOW) Share Price Rose While Ubs Oconnor Has Trimmed by $10.14 Billion Its Stake; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Valuation Declined, Holder Community Financial Services Group Has Cut by $474,942 Its Stake

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 12,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 135,981 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, down from 148,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 4.06 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Servicen (NOW) by 74.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 36,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 12,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 billion, down from 49,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Servicen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $265.07. About 728,818 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmar (NYSE:CUBE) by 34,500 shares to 113,027 shares, valued at $3.78 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlyti.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 845 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 11.19 million shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 0.09% or 1.18 million shares. 53,649 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company Ny holds 2,045 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dragoneer Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 3.44% or 314,637 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0.01% or 8,468 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 5,803 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 338,616 shares. Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 4,111 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,902 shares. Strategic Llc has invested 0.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Whittier Tru holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 20,901 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 368.15 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

