Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Stake Maintained by Snyder Capital Management L P; Scotia Capital Raised Transcanada (TRP) Stake by $23.23 Million as Market Value Rose

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 527,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.56 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.77M, up from 4.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 410,658 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 7,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 194,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 287,802 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) by 11,148 shares to 579,150 shares, valued at $34.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 7,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,533 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

