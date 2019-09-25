Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Share Value Rose While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake; Symphony Asset Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $444,619 as Stock Price Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, down from 23,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 33,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 48,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 303,534 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 48,614 shares to 86,976 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 15,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 124,686 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $31.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 97,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).