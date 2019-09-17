Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Holder Ancora Advisors Increased Position; Biondo Investment Advisors Position in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 57,621 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.87M, down from 60,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $271.86. About 303,523 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 31,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 64,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, up from 32,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 346,402 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 20,475 shares to 15,028 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,667 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Holdings Corporation.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $421.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 9,738 shares to 25,863 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr New (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.