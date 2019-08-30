ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

As Business Services businesses, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 51 3.84 N/A -0.79 0.00 Vectrus Inc. 36 0.35 N/A 3.01 13.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Vectrus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Vectrus Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vectrus Inc. has beta of 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Vectrus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.19% for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Vectrus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89.3% respectively. 0.1% are ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Vectrus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88% Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4%

For the past year ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Vectrus Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vectrus Inc. beats ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.