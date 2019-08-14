ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

This is a contrast between ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 49 3.79 N/A -0.79 0.00 Team Inc. 16 0.42 N/A -2.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Team Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Team Inc.’s beta is 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Team Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Team Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Team Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Team Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $51, while its potential downside is -8.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Team Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88% Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04%

For the past year ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Team Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. beats Team Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.