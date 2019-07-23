ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 47 3.74 N/A -0.79 0.00 Quad/Graphics Inc. 11 0.09 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. Its rival Quad/Graphics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quad/Graphics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Quad/Graphics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is $47, with potential downside of -12.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares and 78.9% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.1% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 3.89% 11.32% 35.71% 27% 40.9% 46.98% Quad/Graphics Inc. -0.55% -12.84% -24.55% -36.19% -43.95% -12.42%

For the past year ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Quad/Graphics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. beats Quad/Graphics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.