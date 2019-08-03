ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

We are contrasting ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 48 3.64 N/A -0.79 0.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 34 0.91 N/A 1.14 20.99

Table 1 highlights ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12%

Volatility and Risk

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.71 and it happens to be 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.25% and an $47 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Healthcare Services Group Inc. is $43, which is potential 80.75% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Healthcare Services Group Inc. looks more robust than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Healthcare Services Group Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49%

For the past year ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has 44.88% stronger performance while Healthcare Services Group Inc. has -40.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.