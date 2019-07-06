ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Comparing side by side

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 46 3.67 N/A -0.79 0.00 Shutterstock Inc. 41 2.13 N/A 0.84 48.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Shutterstock Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Shutterstock Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Shutterstock Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $47, while its potential downside is -10.82%. Competitively Shutterstock Inc. has an average price target of $46, with potential upside of 19.85%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Shutterstock Inc. is looking more favorable than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.4% of Shutterstock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 3.89% 11.32% 35.71% 27% 40.9% 46.98% Shutterstock Inc. 1.44% -13.71% -1.73% 7.8% -2.31% 13.27%

For the past year ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Shutterstock Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.