ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 47 3.76 N/A -0.79 0.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 141 3.33 N/A 4.20 35.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.95 beta means ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Euronet Worldwide Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $47, while its potential downside is -12.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.7% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 3.89% 11.32% 35.71% 27% 40.9% 46.98% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.72% 2.12% 15.89% 35.16% 82.54% 46.35%

For the past year ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.