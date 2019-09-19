ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) Comparing side by side

Both ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 52 3.82 N/A -0.79 0.00 AMREP Corporation 6 3.56 N/A 0.18 34.66

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AMREP Corporation on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $60, and a 6.99% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and AMREP Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.4%. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11% of AMREP Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

Summary

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.