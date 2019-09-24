ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (SERV) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Comparing side by side

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 53 3.86 N/A -0.79 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 150 0.85 N/A 16.08 9.76

In table 1 we can see ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. Its rival Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.5 respectively. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

The upside potential is 5.95% for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. with average price target of $60. Competitively Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a consensus price target of $163.8, with potential upside of 27.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alliance Data Systems Corporation looks more robust than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.7% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.