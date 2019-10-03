Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) Stake Maintained by Paloma Partners Management Company; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Raised Its Concho Res (CXO) Position by $316,210; Stock Price Declined

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 3,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 8,537 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $881,000, up from 5,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.1. About 2.91M shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 567.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 30,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 35,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 5,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 603,626 shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 18,476 shares to 2,312 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sturm Ruger And Co Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 12,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,881 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:SU).

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceMaster Enters Europe – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things Investors Should Know About This ServiceMaster Spinoff – Motley Fool” published on October 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “ServiceMaster to Outline Strategy for Future Growth at 2018 Investor Day – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spring Cleaning or Spring Organizing? Merry Maids Advises Leaving it to the Pros this Year – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceMaster Announces Details for Investor Day – Business Wire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. Helms Susan J bought $49,084 worth of stock or 700 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $139,800 were bought by Merriman Gary A. Shares for $492,240 were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S.