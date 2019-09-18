Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) Market Value Rose While Covey Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Strategic Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $509,295

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 8,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 114,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, up from 105,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 38,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 378,482 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Financial by 35,263 shares to 43,085 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,837 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Company reported 371,301 shares stake. 573,639 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And Co. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 1.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,430 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 7,352 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 1.70 million shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 7,810 shares. Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 1% or 23,663 shares. Cornerstone Cap owns 4.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 451,313 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 1.8% stake. Salem Counselors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,299 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perkins Coie holds 12,274 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors New York has 1.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Colony Grp Limited Co holds 192,221 shares.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2,230 shares to 34,179 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl C.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91 million for 39.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.