Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) Market Valuation Rose While Covey Capital Advisors Cut Holding; Cohen Lawrence B Increased Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by $380,817 as Shares Declined

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 7,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 38,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 960,029 shares traded or 48.26% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Capital Management Lc reported 11,716 shares stake. Nuwave Management Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Covington Capital Management owns 12,455 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt stated it has 26,425 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,041 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 18,284 shares. 275,354 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Landscape Capital Lc has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Abrams Bison Ltd Liability Co has invested 8.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 1.22M shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Transamerica Fincl Inc holds 0% or 2 shares. 9,551 are owned by Cohen Lawrence B. Bluestein R H & owns 1.69% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 205,418 shares. Regions Fin holds 3,797 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,890 shares to 33,895 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,831 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91 million for 39.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.