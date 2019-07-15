Servicemaster Global Hldgs (SERV) Market Value Rose While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Trimmed by $10.04 Million Its Stake; Capital Growth Management LP Has Decreased Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $26.26 Million; Stock Price Declined

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 445,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 755,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 3.05M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (SERV) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 218,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93 million, down from 559,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 141,862 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.26 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman has 10,990 shares. Legal & General Gru Incorporated Public Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,303 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 57,629 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Management accumulated 363,509 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 66,483 shares. The New York-based Cohen And Steers has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 79,814 are held by Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc. Homrich & Berg accumulated 10,117 shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc has 217,885 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1,133 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 9,326 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp accumulated 188,336 shares or 1.65% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust owns 88,806 shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 355,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $44.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preformed Line Prods Co Com (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 6,175 shares to 85,924 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 56,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP).