Servicemaster Global Hldgs Ico (SERV) Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Trimmed Its Position by $5.37 Million; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Carlson Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Ico (SERV) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 116,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 169,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, down from 286,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Ico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 355,175 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Management holds 8,332 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 26,636 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bancshares, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 31,971 shares. Moreover, Adage Ptnrs Grp Inc Lc has 0.4% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 276,563 are held by Lodestar Invest Counsel Il. King Luther Capital Management holds 2.16M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 25,721 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% or 22,040 shares. Wolverine Asset holds 5 shares. Philadelphia reported 488,947 shares or 3.45% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.43% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 17,951 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 48,231 shares stake. M&R Management reported 25,958 shares. New England & Mgmt has invested 1.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,603 shares to 729,300 shares, valued at $29.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: JNJ, CLSD, NTRA, RTRX, GMAB, ADMA, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.