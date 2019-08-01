Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stock Value Rose While Select Equity Group LP Has Lifted Position; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Decreased Its Verint Sys (VRNT) Stake by $1.05 Million; Share Price Declined

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 17,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 306,271 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, down from 324,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 407,720 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 141.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 3.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 6.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.19 billion, up from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 682,377 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Verint and Key Customers Win Contact Center Excellence Awards – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Verint Systems (VRNT) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verint Systems reports Q3 beats, mixed guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verint: This Tech Laggard Is Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company reported 6,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Golden Gate Private Equity stated it has 3.43% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bancorp Of America De accumulated 0% or 506,649 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 8,071 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 26,800 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). First Interstate Natl Bank has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 333 shares. Oberweis Asset Management accumulated 0.25% or 20,930 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Inc has invested 0.26% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). James Investment Rech Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Agf Invs Inc accumulated 9,846 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 54,959 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Phocas Corporation owns 171,586 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4,863 shares to 323,922 shares, valued at $53.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 369,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 24.94 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ServiceMaster Names Aster Angagaw President of ServiceMaster Brands – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ServiceMaster Stock Popped 15% Today – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ServiceMaster Employees Serving, Caring and Delivering on a Commitment to Military Veterans – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Remediation Firm Adds Execs – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,948 shares to 93,335 shares, valued at $15.56 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 90,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,480 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).