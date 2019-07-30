Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stake Maintained by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc; Convetrus (HSIC) Shares Rose While Tirschwell & Loewy Has Upped Stake

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Convetrus (HSIC) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 69,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,730 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 196,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Convetrus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $68.88. About 646,701 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 134.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 19,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 443,263 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV)

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ServiceMaster (SERV) Completes Spin-Off of Frontdoor (FTDR) – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Guggenheim Shares 3 Positives, 3 Negatives For Frontdoor Investors – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceMaster impresses despite cold weather – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceMaster Employees Serving, Caring and Delivering on a Commitment to Military Veterans – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 20 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 19,500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 160,493 shares. Shelton Capital Management, California-based fund reported 877 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0% or 36 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc accumulated 0% or 8,939 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 5,021 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Quantum Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj stated it has 269,079 shares or 3.99% of all its holdings. Kings Point Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 400 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 16.47 million shares. Asset One reported 72,960 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,390 shares. Addenda invested in 0.07% or 15,680 shares. Agf Invs holds 0% or 2,652 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can IDEXX’s (IDXX) International Growth Drive Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Henry Schein Stock Dropped 27% Today (But Not Really) – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley Bergman Discusses Bridging the Health Gap at the 106th National Dental Association Convention – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.