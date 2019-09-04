Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Shares Rose While Gates Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $497,964

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 7,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 39,655 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 46,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 3.13 million shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.24. About 485,744 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 9,470 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $141.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 7,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $650.66 million for 13.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 524,800 are owned by Ci Invests Inc. Country National Bank & Trust invested in 3,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aspiriant Lc has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Alexandria Cap accumulated 5,021 shares. 21,902 were accumulated by Advisors Capital Mgmt Lc. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Ltd has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Old State Bank In has invested 0.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Midwest State Bank Division holds 37,421 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 168,318 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Old Republic Intl Corp owns 787,500 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0.04% or 883,707 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price invested in 77,071 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs owns 2,045 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

