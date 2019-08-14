Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Shareholder Select Equity Group LP Raised Position; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Decreased Its Holding in Netease (NTES) by $56.62 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 234,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.66M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $262.75. About 1.04 million shares traded or 52.53% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 141.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 3.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 6.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.19 billion, up from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.96. About 313,398 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 150,400 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $229.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 17,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

