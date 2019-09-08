Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Shareholder Bank Of Montreal Has Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose; As Wp Carey (WPC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wp Carey Inc (WPC) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, down from 10,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wp Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 352,038 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 37,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 90,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 128,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 432,389 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 128,454 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $189.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 10,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 765,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why ServiceMaster Stock Popped 15% Today – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “On World Mosquito Day, Terminix® Reveals Its Top 50 Mosquito Cities – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $49.06M for 39.24 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

