Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $14.47 Million; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Price Rose, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 314,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 336,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, down from 651,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 4,232 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 146,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 6.70M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488.94 million, down from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $76.32. About 44,711 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 140,000 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,072 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Reilly Financial Advisors Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 367,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associates invested in 2,930 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.06% or 290,991 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd reported 20,000 shares. Webster Bancorp N A reported 3,651 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 38,425 shares stake. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.19% stake. 16,000 are held by Private Cap Advsr. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 36,201 shares. Hills National Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Florida-based Transamerica Finance Advisors has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omnicom -2.7% as forex hits Q2 revenues – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.77M for 14.68 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 4.63M shares to 21.03 million shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).