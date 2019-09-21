Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Share Value Rose While First Eagle Investment Management Trimmed Position; Williams Jones & Associates Decreased Its Stake in Cdk Global Com (CDK) as Valuation Declined

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 660,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 426,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 658,874 shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc Com (CDK) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 11,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 26,635 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 38,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 839,454 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDK Global (CDK) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Insignia Group Added as Publisher on Fortellis Automotive Exchangeâ„¢ Platform – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global Announces Plan to Divest Digital Marketing Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:MTN) by 1,928 shares to 20,175 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.90 million for 15.93 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 262,711 shares to 18.22M shares, valued at $804.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 528,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91 million for 39.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.