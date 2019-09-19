Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Share Price Rose While Deutsche Bank Ag Has Raised Holding; As First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Castine Capital Management Lowered Position

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 50,420 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 06/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 15,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 351,642 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.32 million, up from 335,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 264,849 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc by 22,425 shares to 614,395 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.19M shares, and cut its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM).

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.78M for 11.62 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 321,445 shares to 609,221 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 54,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sterling Mngmt has 0.01% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 27,689 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Earnest Prtn Limited Company accumulated 600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 30,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,483 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 6,349 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kennedy Capital has 0.09% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Raymond James And Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 10,955 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 1.15 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 124,016 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.3% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 19,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 14,728 shares.