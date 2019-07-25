Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Position Has Upped by Gates Capital Management Inc; Bank Of New York Mellon Has Lowered Its Primo Water (PRMW) Position by $341,205

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 709,458 shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Primo Water Corp (PRMW) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp analyzed 22,747 shares as the company's stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,501 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 145,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Primo Water Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $551.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 146,278 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34M for 58.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.32% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 162,400 shares. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 90,911 shares. Northern invested in 408,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated accumulated 5,274 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,837 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 100,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 30,096 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 343,829 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 38,964 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 63,076 shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc by 26,371 shares to 56,313 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 41,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).