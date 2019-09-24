Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Position Has Raised by Marsico Capital Management Llc; Post Holdings (POST) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 69,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 149,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, up from 79,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 494,741 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 15,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 311,162 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.35M, up from 295,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.05. About 498,749 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 19,801 shares to 38,937 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 2,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Lc invested 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 2,004 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated reported 83,260 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 11,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor stated it has 500,000 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 1.9% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Iridian Asset Mgmt Ct stated it has 1.85M shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 179,258 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Yhb Investment holds 0.05% or 2,750 shares. Highlander Cap Management Lc invested in 100 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 158,769 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,562 shares or 0.03% of the stock.