Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Market Value Rose While Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lowered Its Holding by $5.34 Million; As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Shares Rose, Cincinnati Financial Cut by $17.38 Million Its Stake

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 115,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.17 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 495,332 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.80 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 22,555 shares to 581,742 shares, valued at $271.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 1.72 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt stated it has 2,266 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 235,179 shares stake. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9,718 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Ltd holds 10,974 shares. Hilltop holds 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 5,063 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 3.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 3,498 shares. Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,677 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Conning Inc reported 24,061 shares. Cabot holds 0.23% or 1,940 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 5,386 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.05% or 1,335 shares. Aureus Asset Management holds 7,364 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 156,335 are owned by Suncoast Equity Mgmt. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.63% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

