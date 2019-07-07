Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holding Held by Gates Capital Management Inc; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 521,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.34M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $99.83. About 1.06M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 671,340 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CALA, CTXS, ADBE – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for January 23, 2019 : TXN, CCI, LVS, F, CP, XLNX, LRCX, CTXS, VAR, RJF, PTC, URI – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy As They Hit 52-Week Lows – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: ManTech International, Citrix Systems and Exponent – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Micron Technology, Citrix Systems and Vulcan Materials – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 7,316 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 36,290 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 1.03 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And Co reported 21,777 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dodge Cox, California-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 89,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Logan Capital invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.03% or 117,441 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 21,029 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 5,356 were accumulated by Two Sigma Limited Liability Com. Hillsdale Investment holds 40 shares. Sei Invs holds 151,499 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Colony Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,435 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has 0.02% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 14,149 shares. Finance reported 119 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 4.38M shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $880.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.96 million activity. CALDERONI ROBERT sold 17,353 shares worth $1.82 million.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 175,585 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $118.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 1.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp.