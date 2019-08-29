Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holder Select Equity Group LP Boosted Its Stake by $178.41 Billion; Paycom Software (PAYC) Shares Rose While Polen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 141.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 3.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 6.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.19 billion, up from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 437,300 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $253.23. About 552,773 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Relx Plc by 34,447 shares to 307,579 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 12,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).