Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holder Gates Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Lifted Holding in Celgene (CELG)

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 704,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 179,123 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.68. About 1.82 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,278 shares. 23,811 are owned by Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Abrams Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.75 million shares. Moreover, Highland Management Lc has 0.35% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Global Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.07% or 5,590 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc owns 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 20,906 shares. 4,175 are owned by Greatmark Investment Prtn Inc. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Prelude Capital Limited Liability accumulated 502,738 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il accumulated 0.71% or 212,716 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,340 shares. Invesco Limited reported 9.72M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 100 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP Announces $55 Million Settlement in Antitrust Class Action Against Celgene – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 1.91 million shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 297,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.